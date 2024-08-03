Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Amplify Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

