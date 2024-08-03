Roth Mkm Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $78.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.