Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

