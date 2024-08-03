Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of RYAN stock traded up $6.06 on Friday, reaching $68.57. 2,267,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,493. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $69.03.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

