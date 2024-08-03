Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $27.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAFE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,002.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,133 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $23.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 39.68 and a quick ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.78%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.