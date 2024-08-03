Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires 1,488 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

