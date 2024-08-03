Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,115 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Energy Transfer by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 21,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

