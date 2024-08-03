Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,168,000 after buying an additional 865,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $27.08 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

