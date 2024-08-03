Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New Investment in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned about 0.12% of ADC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:ADCT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADCT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Insider Activity at ADC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ADC Therapeutics news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADC Therapeutics Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

