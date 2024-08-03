Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes $286,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 3.1 %

RDVY opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.