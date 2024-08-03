Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.34 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $290.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.91 or 0.04799382 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00037241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,840,029,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,819,548,572 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

