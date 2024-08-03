SATS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $469.99 Million (1000SATS)

SATS (1000SATS) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One SATS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SATS has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. SATS has a total market capitalization of $469.99 million and approximately $92.75 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

SATS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00025001 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $135,361,701.48 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SATS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SATS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

