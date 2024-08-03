SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Boosted by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $17,143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.73. 1,866,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,934. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.