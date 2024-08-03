Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. NU makes up 0.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NU by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 64,901,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,601,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

