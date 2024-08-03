Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IVV stock traded down $10.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,215. The firm has a market cap of $462.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

