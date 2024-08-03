Scotiabank Increases ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$52.50

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADEN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ADENTRA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADEN

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA Announces Dividend

Shares of ADEN stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.