Scotiabank Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.66. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:WFG opened at C$119.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.20. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$88.61 and a 52-week high of C$124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of C$9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -109.46%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

