Scotiabank Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $16.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Freshworks Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $70,822.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $261,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at $344,240.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,738 shares of company stock valued at $541,557. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 545,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

