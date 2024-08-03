Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Security National Financial Trading Down 1.5 %
SNFCA stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.02.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Security National Financial
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.