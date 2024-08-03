Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Security National Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

SNFCA stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 220,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

