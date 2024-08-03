Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.96-2.20 EPS.

Select Medical Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 2,367,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,812. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Select Medical

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.