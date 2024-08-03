Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEVN. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.33.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 62,295 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

