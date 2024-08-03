SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 258,672 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.