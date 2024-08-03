SG Capital Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 864,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

