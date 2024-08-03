SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84,931 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.83.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $27.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.01. 2,100,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

