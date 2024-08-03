Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Shell Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. Shell has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $226.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

