Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20 to $1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

