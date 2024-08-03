SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 84.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

