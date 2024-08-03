Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 20.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $1.98. 166,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,040. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Featured Articles

