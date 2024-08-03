Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.23.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,970,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,702. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

