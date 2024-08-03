Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Snap from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 124,970,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,078 shares of company stock worth $3,518,129. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

