Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

