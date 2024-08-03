Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 90,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,433,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,989. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

