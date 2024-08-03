Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 395,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,616. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

