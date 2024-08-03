Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.27.

PH traded down $16.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.51. 700,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.70. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

