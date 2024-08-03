Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,224. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

