Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after acquiring an additional 547,325 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 281,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,665. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $75.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

