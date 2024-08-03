Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded down $47.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $624.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,714,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $816.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $828.14. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.