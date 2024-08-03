Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 100,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

