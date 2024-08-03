Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,223. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $103.98 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.08). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

