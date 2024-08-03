Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after buying an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. 2,308,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,685. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

