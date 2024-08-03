Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 796.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 981,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,824,000 after buying an additional 871,732 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,042,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,054,000 after acquiring an additional 150,534 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,241 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 185,539 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

