Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 487,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

