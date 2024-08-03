Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.28

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.28 and traded as low as $17.42. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 21,650 shares trading hands.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

