Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.75. Southern California Bancorp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

