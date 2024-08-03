Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $88.58 on Friday. Southern has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

