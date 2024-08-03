Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,487. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

