Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Spark New Zealand stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

