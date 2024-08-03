Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
Spark New Zealand stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.44.
About Spark New Zealand
