SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,109,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

