SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,429,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after buying an additional 92,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 358,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after buying an additional 284,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. 5,521,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,036. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.