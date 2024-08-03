Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. Spire also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

SR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 609,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,352. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

